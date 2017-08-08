Spotifiy finally launches on Xbox One from today

Spotify and Xbox One are both known quantities, so this is largely a case of “two great tastes taste great together (finally)”.

Just as on desktop and mobile, there’s support for all the usual Spotify playlists – including those organized by mood and genre – and access to your weekly Discover playlist and the new releases.

“Music continues to be essential when creating the ultimate gaming experience”. Spotify’s Xbox One features the same user-interface as it’s Android TV and PlayStation 4 apps.

The playlist gallery is already filled with curated content for players to enjoy, but most players will probably prefer to make their own soundtracks for the FPS and open-world games of their liking. This will enable them to control playback on the Xbox One without having to exit their game.

Signs of the app’s imminent arrival were spotted earlier in the week, with Microsoft’s own Major Nelson seen testing the music service. It also takes advantage of Spotify’s cross-network control system, so that you don’t have to leave whatever you’re playing to change track.

If you’ve been anticipating Spotify hitting the Xbox One and don’t want to waste any time in getting it, here’s how to get it (when it goes live). You can find the play bar at the bottom of the Xbox menu to skip songs, play/pause, or adjust the volume.

All done! You can now use your phone as a remote to control the music on your Xbox One. “The new integration means that millions of Xbox One gamers can now choose the flawless music from Spotify to provide a fresh gaming soundtrack every time”.