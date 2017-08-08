Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 48 Tamil Fishermen

As per the new rule, a fine of 50,000 Lankan rupees (LKR ) will be imposed along with imprisonment of up to two years on those found guilty of bottom trawling – a unsafe method where the fishermen drag large nets with heavy weights across the seafloor to catch fishes in bulk.

Nearly 50 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy in yet another incident, reports the Times of India.

“These fishermen had ventured into Sri Lankan waters and practiced illegal bottom trawling which is considered as a destructive fishing method”, the statement said.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently by each other’s maritime security agencies as they often stray into illegal waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the maritime border. Therefore, for the Indian government, managing fishing-related disputes with Sri Lanka has been an exercise in balancing national interest-driven foreign policy with center-state political considerations.

The incident took place when a routine patrolling party of Fast Attack Craft (FAC) detected movement and found the fishermen found illegally fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.