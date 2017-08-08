Offsetting this was gross inflows of £20.7 billion, down from £21.8 billion past year, and assets under administration, which gained 1 per cent to £362 billion – in line with forecasts.

Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted an above-forecast 6 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Tuesday, as it nears completion of an 11 billion pound ($14.35 billion) merger with Aberdeen Asset Management.

This will mark the end of the road for coverage by Panmure Gordon’s Barrie Cornes, who signed off today by again expressing his scepticism about the benefits of the merger deal for Standard Life investors. Fee-based revenues increase by 5% to £836m.

Operating profit before tax was also higher for the group than the £341m reported a year ago at £362m and SLI grew its profit from £176m to £190m.

The FTSE 100 company, however, revealed that its flagship GARS range of funds had seen £5.6 billion in outflows during the reported period, on the back of weaker short-term investment performance delivered in 2016, and a modest slowdown in gross inflows into other investment products.

He added: “We are well placed to continue to meet changing client and customer needs globally, and to generate growing and sustainable returns for our shareholders”. The multi-asset GARS has an investment remit to target a level of return over rolling three-year periods equivalent to cash plus 5% a year. Overall net outflows at SLI stood at £4.6bn, compared with net inflows of £1.7bn a year before.

Standard Life’s adviser platforms saw record retail net inflows of £3.4bn, with wrap inflows up 48 per cent to £3.1bn and Elevate inflows up to £600m.

The company said these flows were driven by growth in the pension market, particularly defined benefit transfer values and pension freedoms.

Total assets under administration on its platforms increased by 11 per cent to £49.2bn.

Turning to its outlook, the group was upbeat: “While optimism across financial markets has increased, it is clear that the uncertainty that accompanies economies, markets and politics has remained, including the ongoing Brexit negotiations”. From Monday, Standard Life Aberdeen will be found within the diversified financials sector.

Standard Life and Aberdeen announced their all-share merger on March 6.