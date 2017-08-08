Stunning photos of the partial lunar eclipse

“An interesting aspect of lunar eclipse is that anywhere on earth from where the moon is visible during eclipse, the time will be the same”. The earth, Sun and moon will align perfectly for the lunar umbra to fall on the length of the United States on August 21, and the rare event is being built up as this generation’s moon landing, given that it is so rare.

The next lunar eclipse according to officials would be on January 31 next year and it will also be visible from all parts of the Indian sub-continent.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association will present an eclipse program with information for safe viewing, including the important warning, “Never look directly at the sun”.

So the great starry guardians of the heavens are being activated in the coming lunar cycle, starting with an eclipse of the star of kings, and fulfilling with the Moon blocking out the star known as the “light of heaven”. The partial eclipse will end at 12:48 am, while the penumbral eclipse will end at 2:20 am on August 8. Additionally, a partial eclipse will be viewable across all of North America. The outer shadow or penumbra is a zone where Earth shadow is partial and blocks some, but not all of the Sun’s rays.

Around this time, many will be able to see the moon going dark as it passes into the Earth’s shadow. Looking at the sun with a naked eye can do serious, sometimes irreparable damage – and that includes a sun that the moon has partially obscured. No special filters are required to protect your eyes like those used for solar eclipses.

A local amateur astronomy enthusiast will provide insight at a Lawrence County Public Library program about the upcoming solar eclipse. “One does not need a telescope to watch the eclipse, although a good pair of binoculars will enhance the experience”, he said.