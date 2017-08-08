Taliban release 235 hostages after Afghanistan village massacre

The Afghan government has dispatched special forces to a remote village over fears that Taliban and Islamic State insurgents have taken several families hostage after massacring dozens of civilians, officials said today.

More than 235 hostages civilians were released Tuesday night by the taliban in the province unstable Sare-Pul, in the north of Afghanistan, the outcome of a mediation conducted by the elders, announced a spokesman to the AFP.

The radical Islamists killed more than 50 men, women and children in the Sayad district of the northern Sar-e-Pul province, and the death toll could rise further.

“They have been safely evacuated to Sar-e Pul city, but there are still an unknown number of people being kept hostage there”, he added.

Zabihullah Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the fighters, who included foreign militants, attacked a security outpost in the Mirza Olang area of Sayaad district overnight, torching 30 houses.

“Two hundred and thirty-five hostages have been released. They are so shocked that they can’t talk about” has confirmed, for his part, the governor of the province to the channel Tolo News, Mohammad Zaher Wahdat. The majority of those killed were Shiites. Most were shot or beheaded, he said.

The discrepancy highlights the difficulty of verifying information from poor, mountainous areas of Afghanistan made inaccessible by fighting and with patchy communications.

“The Afghan government and its foreign masters are making false claims that we are working with Daesh (Islamic State) just to discredit us in the local community”, one Taliban commander said.

Sediq Sediqi, a spokesman for the Afghan government, told AFP it was hard to know numbers of civilians being held but said “President Ashraf Ghani has instructed everyone to do everything to safeguard those people”.

“We have sent some people including elders and people from Mirza Olang area to convince the Taliban to free around 150 captured families and give us the dead bodies of villagers”, he said.