Tarkanian to oppose Heller in Nevada GOP Senate primary

Dean Heller’s (R., Nev.) seat by contrasting Heller’s rocky relationship with President Donald Trump to his own commitment to “support Trump and his America first agenda”.

But Heller’s office said Tarkanian has repeatedly wasted conservatives’ time and money.

Tarkanian blasted Heller for being one of the “most influential” Republican lawmakers to declare he wouldn’t vote for Trump in last year’s presidential election.

Calling Heller one of the “first never-Trump-ers” in Nevada, Tarkanian said Heller helped democratic candidate Hillary Clinton win the state of Nevada.

With rumors of Republican’s growing upset with Heller’s opposition to President Trump’s policies, it comes as no surprise that Tarkanian will placate towards the disgruntled sector of the party.

Tarkanian has mounted a number of political campaigns in the past, including another run for the Senate in 2010.

“I have so many people that are contacting me over the past couple months saying ‘you gotta run against Dean Heller, ‘” Tarkanian said on Fox News. “I fully supported President Trump to the end of the campaign”. Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz from Texas and Kentucky’s Rand Paul, all Republicans who, his words, are “fighting for real reforms against the liberals in our party”.

Tarkanian, the son of the late UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is a businessman and attorney who has run unsuccessfully for secretary of state and the U.S. House and Senate. Heller eventually voted to begin debate on Obamacare repeal, as well as a “skinny” repeal bill that failed in the Senate.

“Nevada voters have rejected him every time – including less than a year ago against Jacky Rosen”.

“If he ultimately files for U.S. Senate he will lose in the primary”, he said. In June, he held a press conference with Nevada governor Brian Sandoval – a far more popular figure than Heller – to deride the Republican plans to replace Obamacare as overly cruel.

Heller’s campaign released a statement in response to Tarkanian.

Heller, a “moderate” Republican who was already facing a tough reelection fight next year in increasingly blue Nevada, has badly damaged his standing with an incoherent health-care strategy.