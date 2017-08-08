TCA: Fox picks up singing competition series “The Four”

Fox has officially ordered a new reality singing competition – The Four – and execs describe the show as “Game of Thrones with better singing and less nudity”.

“Our show begins where the others end”, she said, with four finalists pre-selected from auditions by a panel of industry experts. Viewers who believe they “have the goods” can upload an audition video and possibly go from sitting on their couch one week to competing the next, Walden said.

Fox aired what was supposed to be the last episode of “Idol” in 2016, after 15 seasons during which it became the highest-rated USA television show for a record seven consecutive years. Expert panelists for the show will be announced in the near future.

In addition to whatever cash prize is sure to come, the victor will also be gifted a management and production team comprised of the show’s not-yet-cast judging panel.

Photo Trent Harmon after winning “American Idol” in 2016. Walden added that Fox had wanted to experiment with the format, but FremantleMedia, the production company that owns the show, “felt like the format worked and wanted to protect it”.

Walden struck a confident tone about chances for The Four in a field that will include the American Idol reboot and current singing contest champ The Voice, which airs on NBC.

At the end of the season, the four finalists – whomever they end up being – then have to face off against each other, and one will be the champion.

The competition series originated in Israel via Armoza Formats and ITV Entertainment. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Simon Thomas, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza and Nehama Cohen are the executive producers.