The Bachelorette Finale: Did the Right Suitor Get Rachel Lindsay’s Final Rose?

Rachel Lindsay got her happily ever after. “We actually haven’t talked about a date because we just want to get to know each other“.

Lindsay’s final date with Abasolo was a hot air balloon ride, where Abasolo gifted her a homemade Spanish dictionary and told her she’d make a mistake if she didn’t choose him.

If this season doesn’t hint that “The Bachelor” franchise is doing anything and everything possible to keep their saucy, drama-filled show afloat, it’s impossible to figure out what producers will do next. So all eyes are going to be on me …

If this was real life, Peter would probably be celebrated for this. “It’s hard to say goodbye when I have such strong feelings for you“, she said.

Adam Gottschalk, eliminated in week seven, just feels for Rachel.

Drop a comment below: Are you happy with the man Rachel chose as her victor? Like, this man is obviously not ready to give her what she wants – but she’s still fighting for him with such passion. “I do feel that pressure, but I also think that it’s such a humbling and honoring experience that I accept the challenge and I’m more than happy to do it”.

During the live portion of the show, Rachel told host Chris Harrison that her dramatic ending with Peter – which included a kiss, but no official “goodbye” – was “frustrating” for an assortment of reasons, including that she literally “cried [her] eyelashes off”. But it was all worth it, because at the end of those three hours, Rachel finally had a fiancé. “I was trying to find cracks in what seemed like the ideal foundation”, Rachel said.