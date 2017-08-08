The Kapil Sharma Show Has Been Renewed For A Year

However, today the channel announced that it will be renewing The Kapil Sharma Show, reported news agency IANS.

Naturally, it made Kapil Sharma, the host of the show, very happy.

“The Kapil Sharma Show” is an entertainer featuring Kapil, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan enacting different characters.

Recently, mid-day reported that Kapil Sharma has hired writer Raaj Shaandilya to write the script of his show in order to increase the falling TRPs.

But this renewal of contract won’t finish his problems as he is struggling with the brand hit he suffered after the departure of Sunil Grover from the show after a mid-air brawl on an India bound flight from Australia. Raaj has earlier worked on comedy shows with both Kapil and Krushna Abhishek but had quit TV for films since the past two-and-a-half years.

Rumors have been doing rounds that the comedy show would come to an end now. “I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for believing in me and our show, and supporting us in creating and bringing unlimited entertainment to every household every weekend”.

A source from Sony TV channel said, “The show will not go on any break but will go under revamp”. A string of Bollywood celebrities have been using the platform for the promotion of their films as they come to the show and chat with Kapil. “We’ve realised that the entire show needs a revamp”, DNA quoted a source as saying.

Also read:Kapil Sharma’s girlfriend emotional tweets want Sunil Grover to return; will Mashoor Gulati finally listen? Kapil’s health became an issue as shooting of TKSS was cancelled. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror he talks about how it all came to be – “I have worked with Kapil in the past so I made a decision to go for it”, says Shaandilyaa, implying that he had been asked to come board to bring back the gags that had gone missing. While he shoots for six hours for his show, the next moment he will be seen on the sets of his second film, Firang. Basically, things were not going anywhere for the actor-comedian, and “this” affected the ratings of the show. “It is a dead weight”, said the source.