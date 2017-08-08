The Secret To Game of Thrones’ Costumes Is IKEA

Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive television shows ever, so it’s no surprise HBO cuts costs where it can. (If you have dragons in a scene, they need to destroy things. and that’s not cheap).

Clapton, who also designed costumes for Netflix’s hit period drama “The Crown”, has given a number of interviews on costuming over the years. There are upward of 100 people who work to ensure that for each character, such as Daenerys Targaryen, their outfit is as realistic as possible.

It’s not clear which IKEA rug Clapton went with, but Quartz speculates it could be the Tejn, which goes for $14.99 each, or the Rens, which is made of real sheepskin.

When costume designer Michele Clapton spoke at Los Angeles’ Getty Museum, she gave away her secret: Apparently Ikea rugs make for authentic GOT capes. ‘We take anything we can, ‘ she added. The process for turning the carpets into something wearable involves cutting them, shaving, adding leather straps, and “breakdown, which is like a religion on Game of Thrones“. “I want the audience to nearly smell the costumes”.

Clapton didn’t reveal precisely which type of IKEA rug is used, but if you are looking to properly portray one of the courageous watchers on the wall, at least now you know where to start. The next time you visit IKEA, see if you can envision Jon Snow marching into battle with a Höjerup or Alhede wrapped around his shoulders.