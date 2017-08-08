The US Could Be Considering Airstrikes Against ISIS In The Philippines

The U.S. has been providing support to the Philippines in its fight against pro-ISIS militants who have besieged the southern city of Marawi and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday said the military has provided aircraft, a few drones, surveillance capabilities, intel and training.

The Pentagon is considering a plan that allows the US military to conduct airstrikes on ISIS in the Philippines.

“Direct military actions may only be allowed during the actual invasion of the Philippines by another state actor”, he added, referring to the Mutual Defense Treaty regulating military collaboration between the USA and the Philippines, a former American colony.

“Both officials, however, expressed their appreciation for the reported desire of the U.S.to help the Philippines fight Daesh/ISIS-inspired terrorists groups locally”, the DND added. It added that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also states that no such discussions have occurred at their level.

A militant group, however, slammed proposals for US-led airstrikes in the country.

According to the department of defense, the U.S. would allow the military to use armed drones against ISIS.

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan said such airstrikes “will violate our national sovereignty and will run counter to the constitutional ban on foreign troops participating in combat operations in the Philippines”.

Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año said the military has “yet to receive any formal notice or offer for such air capability deployment”.

Once the United States military receives the approval to perform airstrikes against the existing ISIS targets in the Philippines, they will be able to help the Philippine army who are battling the terrorist group on the ground.

But he did say the US has been providing “some training and some guidance” to the Philippines in its fight against ISIS.

“A covenant must be had between the commanders in chief of both nations before that option may be adopted”, he said, quoted in local media.