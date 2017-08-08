This nanochip can heal organs simply by touching them

“This process only takes less than a second and is non-invasive, and then you’re off”, says Sen. Active blood vessels appeared within one week and the legs were saved within two weeks.

Researchers from Ohio State University call the new technology tissue nanotransfection (TNT).

The process, called Tissue Nanotransfection (TNT), uses a chip loaded with specific genetic code or certain proteins; a cargo that’s been designed for cell conversion.

‘We reprogrammed their skin cells to become vascular cells, ‘ Sen said. “Our technology keeps the cells in the body under immune surveillance, so immune suppression is not necessary”, said Sen, who also is executive director of Ohio State’s Comprehensive Wound Center. They were able to reprogramme skin cells to become vascular cells in badly injured legs that lacked blood flow.

Results of the regenerative medicine study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

Just a few weeks after having a stroke, brain function in the mouse was restored, and it was healed.

Lead author Daniel Gallego-Perez says the new technology comprises two elements: the nanotech chip created to introduce reprogrammed DNA into existing adult cells; and a “specific biological cargo” that induces the cells to change from one type to another.

It instantly delivers new DNA or RNA into living skin cells to change their function, with a small electrical charge that’s barely felt by the patient, thus aiding the speedy fix of injured tissue as well as restoring the function of aging tissue, including organs.

‘It extends the concept known as gene therapy, and it has been around for quite some time, ‘ said study collaborator James Lee, PhD, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Ohio State.

In addition, the device is small and treatment can be delivered anywhere, including on a battlefield, so that injured soldiers could be treated in the field, USA Today noted. In my lab, we have ongoing research trying to understand the mechanism and do even better.

In fact, researchers were able to grow brain cells on the skin surface of a mouse, harvest them, then inject them into the mouse’s injured brain. This allows DNA or RNA to be injected into those channels, where they take root and reprogram the affected cells to begin the healing process.

Thus far, researchers say that the technique has worked 98 percent of the time. “So this is the beginning, more to come”.

Sen said that the researchers are still waiting on approval for human testing from the FDA, but they are confident that it will be approved within a year.