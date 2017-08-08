This T-shirt company is trying to reclaim the swastika

They took the swastika, rotated it by 45 degrees and turned it into hatred…they stigmatized the swastika forever.

Sometimes, turning something negative into a positive can yield great results; however, not in the case of a company’s poorly-executed attempt to “reclaim” the swastika.

The shirts, created by KA Designs, were sold on the popular website Teespring, and featured rainbow-colored swastikas with the words “Peace”, “Zen” and “Love”.

It’s been a symbol of hatred since World War II.

As you may have suspected, the controversial design was not received well by the public.

KA Designs’ Facebook page lists its motto as “Questioning Boundaries”.

The Israeli Jewish Congress slammed the initiative as “obscene and disgusting”.

The Jerusalem Post reported that KA Design had a description for their new swastika line of apparel. “Not because of any of the meanings associated with it, but because of the shape and of how it looks”. While that is true, the stigma that Hitler and the Nazis placed on the swastika will forever be linked together. “We understand and accept this kind of response, and we feel truly sorry about it”. “Let’s make the swastika a symbol of Love and Peace”.

“I want to say that I am in 100% support of the rebranding of the Swastika as a symbol of love”, Anglin said. A video released by KA Design in July championing its effort has more than 2 million views, but seems to be going viral for all the wrong reasons.

“We are not neo nazis in any possible way, ” KA Designs said. “However, we didn’t expect so much hate from people. We forgive everyone. And we hope to be forgiven”.

“We understand and accept every criticism”.

A representative for the company told Dazed they don’t care if the t-shirts are bought by Nazis.

“The aim of this project is not to generate profit, whatever the source of the money. But a large number of people called us Nazi.” they continued.