‘Top Chef’ host Padma Lakshmi testifies about terrifying confrontation with Teamster

Monday marked the fifth day of testimony in the “Top Chef” federal trial.

Padma Lakshmi, the celebrity author and host of Bravo’s Top Chef, says she was “terrified” during a 2014 encounter with a group of Boston union members outside a local restaurant where her cooking reality show was being filmed.

According to a trial brief filed by prosecutors last month, the group of Teamsters picketed the Top Chef set at Steel & Rye restaurant in Milton on June 10, 2014, as they had at several other filming locations that month.

“I was terrified”, she said.

“I don’t remember the words he used, except for scab“, said Simmons, noting that the only reason she remembered that word was because at the time, she did not know it was a slur for a non-union worker who takes a union worker’s job.

During the trial, Lakshmi recalled an event where the host admitted she was filled with fear when one of the men came up to her auto.

She said one man leaned his arm on her door and said: “Oh, lookie here, what a pretty face”, or “What a shame about that pretty face”.

“I expected a police officer to say, ‘Hey, get away from her auto, ‘ or ‘don’t put your hand in her vehicle, ‘ or ‘move away, “‘ she said, according to the Globe.

“I felt like he was bullying me, like he was telling me he was going to hit me”, said Lakshmi.

John Fidler outside court Monday.

The men in question have pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and attempted extortion. They face a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted. “And he said something to my driver which was very derogatory”.

Duffy, her driver, testified that he was “uneasy, scared”, but that “Number One” – the crew’s code name for Lakshmi – had “panic on her face”. “They all seemed heated up”. “I thought I could be harmed”.

“I expected a police officer to say hey, get away from her auto, or don’t put your hand in her vehicle, or move away, ” she said. “There was a lot of yelling, felt like really serious school yard bullying… It drastically affected the whole production, and not just that day”.

But she insisted that her reluctance had no connection to the fact that her mother is a union member.

“There was a lot of yelling, a lot of insults, a lot of loud, rude things being yelled into the window”, she said. She testified she does not have any role in hiring for the production company.

The production company – who is not involved with the union – didn’t agree to hire laborers from the enterprise. “I’ve seen picketers before, I couldn’t tell whose these people were”.

He described the Teamsters’ threats and homophobic name-calling as “aggressive, but with a weird jokey feel to it, like they were trying to push our buttons”. “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons and multiple other producers were among the many to testify in the ongoing case.