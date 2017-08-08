Tornado hits Salisbury, Md., flips cars, damages buildings

The incident happened sometime between 1:35 and 1:45 p.m. with fire and emergency crews responding to numerous incidents on South Salisbury Boulevard and the surrounding area.

Multiple Twitter users shared images of a vehicle that had been flipped, which they believed to be a result of the storm.

A large tree was downed onto a home in Salisbury, MD, after a likely tornado touched down in the area on August 7, 2017. Other pictures from residents showed at least one destroyed building in the downtown area.

After a storm caused heavy damage in Salisbury Monday afternoon, residents believe a tornado may have touched down.

Police say no injuries have been reported so far.

James Foster, a meteorological technician with the National Weather Service, told the newspaper that it’s sending investigators to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said “it’s not good here” while looking at some damage.

In a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard, high winds overturned a auto on top of two other vehicles, WBOC.com reports. Tree debris also littered a street.