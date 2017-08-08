Tottenham prepare to fight off Danny Rose bids

The England global has not played since January due to a knee injury, and he is expected to miss Spurs’ Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Spurs are unlikely to be too keen on selling their prized asset having already seen Kyle Walker move to Manchester City, although they would probably consider any serious offer for his services.

Manchester United are reviving their interest in Tottenham fullback Danny Rose.

TOTTENHAM’S likely first choice team for next season cost a grand total of just £79.8m. United have shown interest in signing him and have been playing Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian in his position in pre-season.

Inter, meanwhile, are looking to develop their squad in a bid to get themselves up the Serie A table.

Rose, 27, has been one of the main success stories from Mauricio Pochettino’s reign as Spurs manager, evolving from an inconsistent left back with poor defensive ability into a rampaging left wing back whose pace and end product has become key to Tottenham’s style of play.

“There is only so much the club can do [to keep a player]; a lot of it has got to be down to the individual”, Rose told the BBC.

“I think a lot of it’s going to be down to the individual”.

“But it depends where the individual is in the stage of his career”. You might feel that Tottenham is a almost club, we “nearly” go close to winning the league, we “nearly” go close to winning the semifinal of the FA Cup, and he might choose to move on.

The Wales worldwide Davies is looking forward to the challenge and said, “It’s going to be an opportunity for me to get some games and it’s all about trying to do well in those games, then we will see what happens”.