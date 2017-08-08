Tottenham’s makeshift right-back v Newcastle

The Telegraph have reported that the 26-year-old is not optimistic that he will be fit for the Premier League opener against Newcastle on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in the final pre-season clash against Juventus over the weekend.

However, no-one came in, with manager Mauricio Pochettino opting to trust in his squad in the belief that the answer was already in the building.

But before Spurs headed into the break, their assist-maker, Kieran Trippier, suffered a nasty looking injury.

Last season Trippier played in 22 matches across all competitions for Tottenham, returning seven assists and he proved a capable first team player after questions over Walker’s future emerged.

The 26-year-old England worldwide was later seen holding crutches while wearing a protective boot.

Tottenham are now sweating on the fitness of first-choice right-back Kieran Trippier ahead of their Premier League opener against Newcastle on Sunday, after the England defender suffered an ankle injury in the friendly win over Juventus on Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are waiting for the swelling on Trippier’s ankle to reduce before he undergoes a scan to assess the full extent of the damage.

Dier started as a right-back under Pochettino at Spurs, but has since been largely used as a midfielder or a central defender in a back three.