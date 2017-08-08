TRAGIC: IDF Soldier Killed, Another Seriously Wounded In Chopper Crash

After an Israeli army Apache helicopter crashed late Monday, rumors began to spread on social media that a “senior official” was killed in the incident.

According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.

The head of the IAF’s Equipment Group arrived at the scene shortly after the crash with an initial investigative team and IAF Commander Maj.

Only a week ago, a similar incident took place when a combat helicopter reported a malfunction over the West Bank and performed an emergency landing.

Golans uncle also reportedly died in a helicopter accident while serving in the IDF.

The IDF has launched a full investigation into the tragic accident and ordered all combat choppers be grounded until the outcome of the investigation.

The pilots had been landing the helicopter at the Ramon base in southern Israel after routine training not far from the base.

In June, the entire fleet of Apaches were also grounded after a crack was found in the rear rotor of one of the helicopters. Eshel had called for an investigation into what exactly had caused the damage to the blade. The wounded pilot is a first lieutenant in the Israeli Air Force. While the aircraft was near the control tower, the pilots lost control of the aircraft and crashed. The pilot was not injured and the helicopter suffered no damage and returned to base a few hours later.