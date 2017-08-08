Trai irate as Apple continues to block anti-pesky call app

“Apple has just been discussing, discussing and discussing, they have not done anything”, Trai chairperson RS Sharma told The Times of India.

According to Sharma, use of the app is completely optional and sharing information from it is no different than using an app to share data with your bank. Sharma, in an interview to The Times of India, has accused Apple of being a “data coloniser” and “anti-consumer” as the company did not allow customers to pass on details about unwanted calls and unwanted messages to authorities as well as their mobile operators.

Launched last June, Google has enabled support for the app on Android devices, TRAI chairman Ram Sewak Sharma said in a statement to the publication, adding that TRAI has been discussing the matter with Apple over the past year. However, some users may find it worth giving up metadata if it means the end of unwanted phone calls and spam messages. “The ownership should remain and shall remain with the consumer who produced the data”, he said. How can you take away my right over my own data?

Sharma questioned whether third-party entities like app stores could control a mobile user’s right over his own data, citing data security and privacy, even if the customer was willing to share it.

When contacted, an Apple spokesperson pointed to the company’s privacy website which quotes its global CEO Tim Cook as saying that Apple is committed to protecting its customer’s privacy. Apparently, TRAI has been in discussions with Apple to allow the application on the App Store, but Apple has not been co-operative.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is expected to issue a consultation paper on the right of ownership of data generated on smartphones in the next two or three days.

The Trai chief said another issue that needs to be debated is about the rights on the data that is being generated by a customer.