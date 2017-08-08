Triumph Motorcycles UK, Bajaj Auto India enter global partnership

United Kingdom based Triumph Motorcycles and Indian Bajaj Auto have officially announced a new global partnership, wherein the two bike makers will leverage their respective strengths to create and market a new breed of motorcycles. In the middle there is the ever popular Pulsar range.

The arrangement, which is non-equity in nature, will help Bajaj Auto build mid-sized motorcycles, leveraging the respective strengths of the two brands. So far, no other details are available on the kind of motorcycles the partnership intends to develop, but clearly, both Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles will mutually benefit from each other’s strengths to become a significant player in the global mid-capacity motorcycle segment. Bajaj will gain access to the Triumph brand and motorcycles, which will allow it to offer a wider range of motorcycles in the Indian domestic markets as well as internationally, according to the statement issued by Triumph. The Pune-based motorcycle manufacturer has over the last few years taken the entry-level performance motorcycle segment by storm after its partnership with Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM.

Bajaj is the world’s third largest motorcycle manufacturer, and India’s second largest manufacturer of motorcycles. He now wants to address the needs of easy or lazy riders and with Triumph, Bajaj hopes to venture into it as a premium brand. However, in the alliance with Triumph, Bajaj is not picking up any stake in the United Kingdom bike brand, but will manufacture Triumph bikes in India. Triumph on the other hand is an iconic motorcycle brand, established over 100 years ago in 1902.

One potential complication is Bajaj’s relationship with KTM though. It is the largest British bike manufacturer in the world. The smallest engine capacity at 675 cc on the supersport Triumph Daytona was recently reportedly discontinued. Bajaj developed a range of low-capacity street bikes having engine capacities ranging from 125cc-390cc but priced significantly higher than Bajaj’s range bearing same engines. The motorcycles are also planned for retail in India and ASEAN markets via Bajaj Auto’s distribution network. If our reading is correct, these motorcycles should be priced in the INR sub 5-lakh category, which is a segment where both brands don’t have a presence, thus offering a chance for growth to both the makers. However, the project was later shelved.