“He asked me to share that with him and that’s what I’ve done”, Dowd told USA Today.

One of President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the Russian Federation investigation has been sending messages of “appreciation” to FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Trump’s behalf, according to USA Today. Activists across the country are banding together in a campaign entitled Trump Is Not Above the Law in support of Mueller and to push back – via media work, actions in states, questions at town halls this August and more – against any effort to remove him or interfere with the special counsel investigation.

Trump special counsel John Dowd confirmed in an interview that he has “been in contact with Mueller’s office” on Trump’s behalf to send the president’s “greetings”.

Trump came under fire for conducting private meetings with former FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired in May.

“That’s never been on the table, never”, said Dowd.

Cobb said last week that he wasn’t aware Mueller had impaneled a new grand jury but added, “We favor anything that brings this investigation to a swift conclusion”. “It’s important that there not be any breakdown in that trust”.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller on June 21, 2017 in Washington.

But don’t get the wrong idea: Trump isn’t mad about Mueller’s investigation – in fact, he appreciates it.

Trump must be prevented from interfering with the independent special counsel investigation, which must be allowed to play out. Trump’s interest in firing Mueller has been so conspicuous, Senate Republicans have agreed to keep their chamber “in session” throughout the August recess, so as to prevent the president from dispatching Jeff Sessions – and appointing a Mueller hit man as attorney general – while they’re out of town.

The only thing that’s clear is the White House planted this story.