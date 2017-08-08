Trump to target opioid crisis with ‘major briefing’ in New Jersey

Between the third quarter of 2015 and the same period in 2016, the drug overdose death rate registered at 18.5 out of every 100,000 people.

According to a report from the commission that was released last week, 142 Americans die every day from a drug overdose, drug overdoses kill more people than guns and vehicle crashes combined, and from 1999 to 2015, more than 560,000 people in the US died from drug overdoses, which is larger than the population of Atalanta. “Your declaration would empower your cabinet to take bold steps and would force Congress to focus on funding and empowering the executive branch even further to deal with this loss of life”.

But Christie said he’s confident the White House will adopt the recommendations put forward by the commission. However, it would also cut $167 million from abuse prevention.

Republican legislation in the Senate to dismantle the Obamacare healthcare law included $45 billion for fighting the opioid epidemic, on top of the $2 billion in an earlier version of the bill, but the measure was defeated last month. “The opioid epidemic we are facing is unparalleled”.

President Trump called the opioid crisis a “major problem for our country” on Twitter Tuesday and he vowed throughout the campaign cycle to make it a priority during his presidency.

“Nationally, corrected opioid and heroin involved mortality rates were 24% and 22% greater than reported rates”, the study’s introduction reads.

President Trump, eager to convey a sense that he is working during his two-week stay at his golf club in New Jersey, tweeted Tuesday morning that he will hold a “major briefing” on the nation’s opioid crisis. In the report, Fox News cited a new study from the University of Virginia that shows deaths from opioid overdoses might have been underreported.