Trump touts his base as ‘getting stronger,’ though polls show it weakening

In a recent Rasmussen Reports poll – a poll often found to be the most favorable to Trump – 41% of respondents said they approved of Trump’s performance, while 57% disapproved. The findings indicate that only 24% of Americans can say they trust the Trump Administration, while 73% believe the White House is partially, if not, completely untruthful.

President Donald Trump tweeted in a long Twitter rant that despite the malicious coverage his administration was getting from the media, his base was getting bigger and stronger than ever. Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia. In a series of tweets, the President called the Paper of Record “failing”, and “Fake News,” apparently in large part because of a New York Times article detailing how Vice President Mike Pence appears to be getting ready to run for president in 2020. The president was residing at his own Trump Organization golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Hours earlier, however, one of his closest aides, Kellyanne Conway, had conceded that Mr Trump’s approval rating had slipped among “Republicans, conservatives and Trump voters …” “It needs to go up”.

It followed a poll by Quinnipiac University showing his overall approval rating down to a new low of 33 per cent, from 40 per cent on June 29. “Don’t worry about a Congress that isn’t supporting legislation to get big ticket items done”. The president insists he is “working hard” and not at all on vacation.

The poll also asked contributors about whether they think the White House tells the truth. On the economy and job creation, congressional Republicans held a brutal 35-point lead, but also bested Democrats on things like “will fight for people like you”, “understands what it is like for regular Americans”, and “will reduce the power of special interests in Congress”.

