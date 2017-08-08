Trump tweets Fox News story with anonymous sources after criticizing practice

On the front page of Fox.com right now, there is a story that apparently the intelligence community has picked up anti-ship cruise missiles were being loaded onto a patrol boat or patrol boats in North Korea.

“I can’t talk about anything that’s classified and if that’s in the newspaper that’s a shame”, Haley said Tuesday on “Fox and Friends” when asked about the story that cites two anonymous sources.

It is a common knowledge that President Trump is a fierce opposition of Kim’s regime and he seems to be gaining the support he longed for. “We must be tough & decisive!”

The Pentagon statement came following Seoul’s request to increase the cap on payloads to 1,000kg, voiced by South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a telephone conversation with Trump on Monday, South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

The article, which cited “U.S. officials with knowledge of the latest intelligence in the region”, suggested North Korea is ignoring worldwide threats to halt its weapons acceleration.

“I have no reason to comment on it”, she said on Fox News.

The 15-member body strongly condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 3 July and 28 July, which the country has stated were of “intercontinental” range.

The president’s touting of a report with anonymous sources comes just days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats announced stepped up efforts against government leaks, which Sessions said were undermining “the ability of our government to protect this country”.