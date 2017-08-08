Turkey grants German lawmakers access to soldiers as part of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation trip

Upon German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel’s official letter to the German Parliamentary Defense Committee, it was reported yesterday that the Turkish government approved the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation proposal for a visit to the air base, where German lawmakers will observe the current situation there.

“It’s a good solution that now the German lawmakers will be able to visit the base under the umbrella of NATO”, Ursula von der Leyen told German news agency DPA.

The delegation, including seven delegates from all factions, is to be headed by the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Rose Gottemoeller. German politicians consequently threatened a withdrawal of the soldiers from the base.

Turkey has agreed to let German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish base next month, the German foreign minister said in a letter seen Tuesday, after North Atlantic Treaty Organisation stepped in to reduce tensions over the hot-button issue. Turkey had objected particularly strenuously to participation by members of Germany’s far-left Left party, whom Ankara accuses of supporting terrorists.

Tensions between Ankara and Berlin over parliamentary visits to military bases increased in recent months, as German opposition parties increased their pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government ahead of general elections in September.

NATO’s mission in Konya provides intelligence support for the global coalition fighting Daesh and around a dozen German soldiers are stationed at the base.

NATO also announced that Germany and Turkey had reached agreement on the date of the visit on September 8 after mediation by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

A months-long row over access to the Incirlik airbase – where some 260 German soldiers were stationed – ended in June with Germany announcing that it was pulling out its troops and equipment and moving to Jordan.

The German government has underlined that its army is controlled by parliament, which also decides on military deployments overseas.