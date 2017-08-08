Turkey Holds Exercises in Qatar

Two U.S. special envoys said Monday the United States would redouble its efforts to end the standoff in the Gulf, the official news agency KUNA reported.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting “terrorism” and interfering in their internal affairs.

Their first stop is Kuwait, the state that has so far attempted mediating the conflict, without any success.

USA secretary of state Rex Tillerson announced on Thursday last week the addition of Mr Zinni, a widely respected and well-connected figure in the region, to the American diplomatic team tackling the two-month-old Qatar crisis.

Lenderking and Zinni are in the Gulf region this week “to engage with the parties involved and support Kuwait’s mediation efforts”, a U.S. State Department official said earlier.

Zinni served as commander of the U.S. Central Command between 1997 and 2000, overseeing U.S. military operations in the Middle East.

Following his retirement from the American military, Mr Zinni was appointed as USA special envoy to Israel and the Palestinian Authority during the second Intifada, before going on to lead missions to Pakistan, Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Marcelle Wahba, president of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington and a former USA ambassador to the UAE, told The National that few American figures were as “well respected and well liked by all Gulf Cooperation Council governments as Anthony Zinni”. While Saudi is a major ally for the U.S.as well as the leading buyer of US weapons in the region, Qatar hosts the region’s largest USA military base.

The joint exercises took place amid political tension among Gulf countries.

State-owned newspaper Al-Sharq reported that the exercises are created to help Qatar’s military protect “vital economic, strategic and infrastructure facilities”.

The display comes after Turkey’s immediate act of support following the Gulf states’ blockade, which saw Ankara green-lighting deployment of hundreds of Turkish troops to a military base in Qatar.

Qatar is a chief supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, a 100-year-old group seen as an extremist organization by other countries, and with Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) itself having fundamentalist roots, the two countries have been able to solidify their bond.