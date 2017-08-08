Twitter reacts to Anquan Boldin signing with the Buffalo Bills

One of the reasons it took two weeks to get Boldin signed is that he was weighing heavily the decision on moving his family up from Florida.

Anquan Boldin has signed reported a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the Bills announced Monday.

While he might not be the game-changing player he was in his prime, Boldin proved last season he can still be a useful option who can make a positive impact in the passing game.

The 36-year old is entering his 15th season in the National Football League and has caught 1,076 passes (ninth-most in National Football League history) for 13,779 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns while playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and most recently, the Detroit Lions.

The Bills are hoping that Watkins will be better than fine all year along.

Boldin reportedly had an offer from the Bills last week that he turned down, before giving it second thoughts, ultimately taking an incentive-laden deal. The Bills will be his fifth team since being drafted in the second round (No. 54 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2003 NFL Draft. Beane sees Boldin as a future Hall-of-Famer and would have signed him before camp, too. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times and won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012. Boldin even caught Taylor’s first career pass, an 18-yard reception in a game against the Chargers on December 18, 2011.

The injury occurred to the same leg as a nagging foot injury that kept Watkins out of eight games last season and required surgery this past offseason.

Though it’s unlikely he’ll play in Buffalo’s preseason opener against Minnesota on Thursday, Boldin was listed as the top backup behind Watkins on the Bills depth chart.