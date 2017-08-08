Two Valley hospitals ranked among top OH hospitals

The annual U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings distinguish hospitals that excel in providing high-quality patient care and treating the most challenging health conditions.

No local hospitals ranked nationally. It also holds the distinction as the highest rated hospital in the state.

Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked as the nation’s best children’s hospital.

The hospital said the drop is due to change in the way U.S. News measures its rankings. “Honors like the U.S. News & World Report rankings validate the work we’re doing to deliver on that mission”.

Hospital reputation, patient survival rates and adequacy of medical staffing are a few of the factors U.S. News researchers consider in the rankings.

Steward Health Care’s hospitals, Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren and Northside Hospital in Youngstown, did not rank in the top 26 hospitals in the state. In spring 2017, USNWR also ranked the U-M Medical School 4 in the nation for training in family medicine, 5 in the nation for training primary care physicians, 6 for training internal medicine physicians, 8 in geriatrics training and 9 in women’s health training.

Michigan Medicine was followed in the state rankings by Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, which earned rankings in 9 adult specialty categories.

Mayo’s Rochester campus received the number one overall ranking in the magazine’s Honor Roll of Best Hospitals, based on performance in 16 different areas of specialty care. The Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2, followed by Johns Hopkins Hospital at No. 3, up from No. 4 past year. General was the highest ranked hospital in MA.

National Jewish Health cares for patients from around the world at 25 locations in Colorado, including at Saint Joseph Hospital ǀ SCL Health in Denver, and in NY at the Mount Sinai ǀ National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute, and in Philadelphia at the Jane and Leonard Korman Jefferson Health ǀ National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute.