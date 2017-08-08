Uber board member says Travis Kalanick won’t be CEO again

Kalanick had been a public face for Uber since joining the company in 2009, but a string of escalating scandals since the start of the year led to his departure in June. In an email, Camp weighed in on multiple reports that Kalanick has been telling people that he is “Steve Jobs-ing it” and will return to the helm of the company, in reference to the deceased Apple co-founder who was once fired but later returned to the firm in the 1990s.

Camp said the subject of Mr. Kalanick returning as CEO came up during a product leadership meeting last week and he wanted to tamp down the speculation. Still, in June, Recode reported that Uber employees were circulating a petition internally asking the board to allow Kalanick to stay at the company. The San Francisco company underwent a monthslong probe into its culture following allegations of sexism and sexual harassment and is fighting a lawsuit from rival Alphabet Inc. over allegedly stolen trade secrets. Camp didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Uber must evolve and mature as we improve our culture and practices, to achieve our mission of bringing mobility to everyone”, Camp continued. News site Recode reported the email earlier. Kalanick, who still sits on the board, may eventually seek a new role for himself inside Uber to work alongside the next CEO, people familiar with the matter have said.

For Kalanick, Camp’s confirmation will sting, but the change is important and necessary even. Micah Alpern, principal at consulting firm A.T. Kearney, believes that putting Kalanick back in his previous positions signals that Uber isn’t committed to changing its old ways. We are committed to hiring a new world-class CEO to lead Uber. Among them – and perhaps a frontrunner – was Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) chief Meg Whitman.

Camp’s statement comes as the company continues its search for a new chief executive to steer the ride-hailing firm.

However, Kalanick reportedly still has his supporters within Uber.

“The future is bright and we are looking forward”, she said.