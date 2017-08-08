Uber to scrap leasing business in US?

As many as 500 jobs could be affected by the exit of the Xchange Leasing program, representing roughly 3%. The company is taking a harder look at expenses that hurt the bottom line, including leases, but will make sure there’s a vehicle option for drivers who use the Uber’s Xchange leasing division. Xchange had been estimating losses of about $500 per auto, but they are actually closer to $9,000 per vehicle, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Uber’s board, which is acting in the absence of a chief executive officer, made a decision to close out the Xchange program before they had been briefed on the safety matter in Singapore, according to the person familiar with the discussions.

Reuters added that other options included a partnership or winding down the unit by reducing its presence in a number of cities. Uber created Xchange Leasing LLC in 2015 in a bid to disrupt the auto loan industry, but it will now sell off or close most of the business by the end of the year, the Journal reports.

As mentioned, an outright sale of the leasing operation is one possible outcome, and outside parties have already shown interest in such a sale according to our source. The program was a unique bet for Uber, whose ride-hailing business was originally premised on an “asset-light” model of owning no cars and employing no drivers.

Uber drivers have complained about the high lease payments required by the companies they lease from. Two years later the company has decided owning and operating vehicles as it did with Xchange was too capital-intensive to be sustainable.