UN Security Council strengthens sanctions on North Korea

“Trump commends the UN Security Council for passing a new resolution that increases sanctions on North Korea in response to its recent ballistic missile tests”, the White House said.

The UN Security Council unanimously backed a US-drafted resolution to strengthen sanctions on North Korean exports in response to Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

For the resumption of the Six-Party Talks, China proposes that the DPRK suspend its nuclear and missile program and the United States its military drills, which is the most realistic and reasonable way to decrease tensions and pave the way for all parties to return to the negotiation table.

The six-party talks, which involve the DPRK, South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan, were initiated in Beijing in August 2003, but have been stalled since December 2008.

The Chinese foreign minister called on all sides of the North Korean crisis to act responsively to avoid escalation.

At present, the proposal is the most practical, viable and reasonable solution, he said, adding that it can not only de-escalate the tension of the peninsula, but also address various parties’ urgent safety concerns, and provide a way out for the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

The UNSC toughened its sanctions against North Korea, following the adoption of Resolution 2371, which ordered the communist state to stop supplying, selling or transferring coal, iron, iron ore, seafood, lead and lead ore to other countries.

In July, the country held two launches of Hwasong-14 ballistic missiles on the background of reports on a successful testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Such measures will prevent the DPRK from earning over $1 billion per year of hard currency that would be redirected to its illicit programs, according to the resolution.

Reuters quoted USA estimations earlier a full observance of these restrictive measures could slash Pyongyang’s foreign currency revenues, now standing at $ 3 billion, by $ 1 billion. Additional sanctions target North Korea’s arms smuggling, joint ventures with foreign companies, banks, and other sources of revenue.

“The resolution we have passed is a strong, united step toward holding North Korea accountable for its behavior”, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said at the Security Council.

What China has called for is to cool down through political means, and many regional countries, including China and Russian Federation, support a political settlement, Ruan said.