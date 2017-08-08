United Nations imposes tougher sanctions on DPR Korea over ballistic missile launches

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday insisted that China would fully implement United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2371 despite the negative economic impact, in a speech at a regional security forum in Manila.

“One is to make a necessary response to the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] DPRK’s constant missile launch activities which have violated UN Security Council resolutions in a bid to effectively check DPRK’s nuclear and missile development programmes”, he told the Xinhua news agency. South Korea reportedly urged the DPRK to accept a dialogue proposal but the latter replied that “given the current situation in which the South cooperates with the United States to push the North, these proposals lack sincerity”, said Ri, according to an anonymous diplomatic source quoted by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The restrictions are said to affect the exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood as well as workforce – prohibiting countries from increasing existing numbers of DPRK workers employed outside the country.

“The Philippines has been consistent in its support for the various UN Security Council resolutions”, said Robespierre Bolivar, Foreign Affairs spokesman.

The council also decided that “all member states shall not increase the total number of work authorizations for such persons in their jurisdictions, unless approved by the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 issued on 2006”. It would also prohibit countries from increasing the current numbers of DPRK’s laborers working overseas, ban new joint ventures with DPRK and any new investment in current joint ventures.

The Council also designated several additional individuals for a travel ban and assets freeze, as well as designating entities for an assets freeze.

The commitments included that the goal of the Six-Party Talks is the verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner, and that the United States and the DPRK respect each other’s sovereignty and exist together peacefully.