United States and China back stiffer sanctions on Pyongyang

“From the Indian perspective, Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) occupies a central place in the security architecture of the Asia-Pacific region”, Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh said in his speech at the 15th Asean-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila.

North Korea pulled out of the talks in 2009 to protest against worldwide condemnation of a long-range rocket launch.

Diplomats say the ASEAN documents on the South China Sea were carefully worded to avoid angering China.

Tillerson was later expected to see Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China’s Wang Yi – both key players in the North Korean nuclear standoff.

“These developments seriously threaten peace, security and stability in the region and the world”, the statement said.

China has opposed including mention of its island-building or an arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s historical claims to the strategic waters.

A Southeast Asian diplomat told the AP on Sunday that Vietnam had pushed for stronger language despite opposition from numerous ministers, whose countries rely heavily on China for trade and investment.

But ASEAN has again shown its inability to make progress on a robust code of conduct for the disputed waters that is legally binding on China and the ASEAN members, analysts say.

About 1,700 local and foreign journalists have registered to cover the weeklong 50th ASEAN foreign ministers meeting and related meetings from August 2-8, 2017.

“The discussions were really hard”.

“It’s clear that China’s pressure on individual ASEAN governments has paid off”, said Bill Hayton, an expert on the South China Sea and associate fellow with the Asian Programme at Chatham House in London. “Cambodia and Philippines are not keen to reflect that”, one diplomat involved in the talks told AFP. “We also fully recognize the trend towards relaxation in the South China Sea”, he added.

ASEAN officials were on Sunday trying to reach the required consensus on a communiqué that was supposed to have been released the previous day, reflecting differences about how to address China’s controversial maritime activities.

Various diplomats said that Vietnam was likely to lose its battle to insert the strong language against China, with the Philippines as host of the talks wielding greater influence.

The Philippines, which serves as ASEAN chairman this year, called the conclusion of talks between China and ASEAN to finalize the framework “a very big step”.

According to a Pentagon report released in June, China “reached milestones” by landing civilian aircraft on its airfields on Fiery Cross, Subi and Mischief reefs – the three largest outposts of the seven Chinese-occupied features in the Spratly Islands – for the first time previous year, as well as landing a military transport aircraft on Fiery Cross Reef to evacuate injured personnel.

Another pressing issue in Manila will be the growing terrorism threat in the region.

SEOUL/MANILA-South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, agreed to apply maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea in a telephone call on Monday, while China expressed hope that North and South Korea could resume contact soon. He will also for the first time be in the same room as North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Hong-Yo, who defied United States attempts to isolate Pyongyang to attend the ASEAN regional forum.