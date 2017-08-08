USA calls for legally binding code of conduct in South China Sea

Foreign ministers of Southeast Asia and China adopted on Sunday a negotiating framework for a code of conduct in the South China Sea, a move they hailed as progress but seen by critics as tactic to buy China time to consolidate its maritime power.

“We warmly welcomed the improving cooperation between ASEAN and China and are encouraged by the conclusion and adoption of the framework of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, which will facilitate the work for the conclusion of an effective COC on a mutually-agreed timeline”, the statement added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said formal negotiations with Southeast Asian nations on the disputed waters will begin this year provided that “outside parties” will not meddle in the talks.

In a statement obtained by the AFP, Vietnam lobbied for Asean to express “serious concern” over China’s building of artificial islands in the South China Sea.

The meetings in Manila, hosted by the Philippines, this year’s holder of the ASEAN chair, took place on the eve of the ASEAN Regional Forum, an annual security meeting bringing together 27 countries.

Ask about China’s reactions from the US’s demand for sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), now pursuing an aggressive missile and nuclear program, the envoy said, “We have all along opposed unilateral sanctions, and we oppose imposed sanctions on another sovereign state by citing a domestic law”.

Australia, Japan, and the USA also reiterated its urge for claimants to “refrain from land reclamation, construction of outposts, militarization of disputed features, and undertaking unilateral actions that cause permanent physical change to the marine environment in areas pending delimitation”.

The situation in the South China Sea should also be “generally stable”, he said. Beijing wants the disputes to be resolved through one-on-one negotiations.

China lays claim to almost all of the resource-rich waterway, which is also claimed in part by four Asean members – Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei.

Bolivar said the framework on the code of conduct will not be released to the public because of its sensitivity.

On the territorial disputes in the South China Sea that embroil ASEAN members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, the 10 foreign ministers on Saturday approved a framework of a long-proposed code of conduct aimed at preventing clashes in the disputed waters, Bolivar said.

A Southeast Asian diplomat told the AP on Sunday that Vietnam had pushed for stronger language despite opposition from numerous ministers, whose countries rely heavily on China for trade and investment.

The 10-nation ASEAN may reach an agreement on how to depict their concern on the territorial disputes faster with language that will not include sensitive issues that China objects to, the diplomat said.

It is unclear how a non-legally binding COC is different from the non-binding DOC.

Vietnam sought mention of respect for “sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction” not only in accordance with worldwide law, but more specifically, UNCLOS.

The regional grouping decides by consensus, and previous year Cambodia and Laos, who receive massive aid from China, blocked any mention of the arbitration ruling in the final text.