USDA tells staff to stop using the term ‘climate change’

The NRCS is the federal office that oversees farmers’ land conservation. “Climate change” is in the “avoid” category, to be replaced by “weather extremes”.

The appointment of Sam Clovis as the USDA’s chief scientist is another part of that movement; Clovis said he is “extremely skeptical” of climate change and claimed that “a lot of the science is junk science“, The Hill reported.

The NRCS director reportedly encouraged her staff to pass along those departmental guidances on preferred language, maintaining that those instructions “won’t change the modeling, just how we talk about it”.

Though it is unclear from the emails obtained by Guardian where the instructions in Moebius-Clune’s staff note originated, her missive marks the latest mandate from the Trump administration that rejects the overwhelming surplus of scientific evidence supporting human-caused climate change.

“It has become clear one of the previous administration’s priorities is not consistent with that of the incoming administration”, Jimmy Bramblett, the NRCS’s deputy chief for programs, wrote in a January 24 email to certain officials.

In contrast, the February email said that references to economic growth and business opportunities should be “tolerated if not appreciated”, apparently. “Please visit with your staff and make them aware of this shift in perspective within the executive branch”. “At USDA, we rely on sound science and we remain firmly committed to digging ever deeper into research to develop better methods of agricultural production in that changing climate”. “I want to ensure to incorporate correct terminology that the agency has approved to use”. Further, the changes appear to be a preemptive measure that anticipated the Trump administration’s position on climate change. And Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement on combating climate change ― a move HuffPost’s Alexander Kaufman called a “devastating setback to worldwide efforts to curb global warming”. This sentiment seems to be the real issue spreading across the federal government. Mentions of the dangers of climate change have been removed from the websites of the White House and the Department of the Interior, while the EPA scrapped its entire online climate section in April pending a review that will be “updating language to reflect the approach of new leadership”. Trump’s nominee for chief USDA scientist, meanwhile, is not a scientist, dismisses climate science, and has referred to progressives as “race traitors”.

“The agency continuously evaluates its messaging to America’s farmers, ranchers and foresters as they work to implement voluntary conservation on their operations to improve the health of our soil, air, water and habitat”.