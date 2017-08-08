Veteran WR Anquan Boldin Signs With Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have shored up their receiving corps by adding veteran receiver Anquan Boldin today and signing him to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million, with another $1.25 million available in incentives.

Boldin, who will turn 37 in early October, joins his fifth National Football League team in 15 years. “And I think not only is he going to help those guys show what a pro’s pro and what it takes on the field (but also) in the meeting rooms, training room”.

“It doesn’t say anything (against depth)”, Beane said. He’s been there – Super Bowls, I mean, you name it, he’s done it. “He still knows how to win, he knows how to play the game”. He’s two catches behind Terrell Owens for No. 8 all time. He underwent foot surgery in January.

Even at this stage of his career, Boldin is at least reliable. As a rookie in 2014 he appeared in all 16 games, hauling in 65 balls for 982 yards and six touchdowns.

Our models project Watkins for 988 receiving yards and 7.44 touchdowns on 65 catches in 2017. And the 2014 first-round draft pick’s future in Buffalo is uncertain after the Bills declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract. Although he had career lows in targets (95) and receiving yards (584) previous year, Boldin still caught eight touchdowns, and he was second in the league with 15 receptions in the red zone according to playerprofiler.com.

Boldin then played with the 49ers from 2013 to 2015 before landing with the Lions past year.

Boldin is also well-known for his work off the field.

Boldin has experience with Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, with both playing for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and 2012 when Taylor was a backup.