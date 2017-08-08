Vietnam challenges China at security talks

The foreign ministers of Asean and China adopted a negotiating framework for a code of conduct in the South China Sea on Sunday, a move they hailed as progress but seen by critics as a tactic to buy China time to consolidate its maritime power.

The code of conduct will replace a 15-year-old non-binding declaration between Beijing and ASEAN regarding the waters, in which China has built artificial islands.

Vietnam also wanted ASEAN to insist in the statement that a planned code of conduct for the sea with China be “legally binding”, which Beijing opposes.

But critics say the framework serves only as a brief outline of previously agreed principles and fails to mention concerns over China’s newly built islands or an arbitration ruling past year that invalidated Beijing’s claims to virtually all of the South China Sea.

This is in apparent reference to the United States, which China has repeatedly criticized for its interference in the South China Sea disputes.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said there was a “sharp contrast” in perceptions this year between regional and non-regional countries, and the statement by Japan, the United States and Australia showed that.

During their meeting, Tillerson, Kono and Bishop stressed the need to protect freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, a key shipping lane believed to be rich in marine and mineral resources.

This is a weekly look at the latest developments in the South China Sea, the location of several territorial conflicts that have raised tensions in the region. But Hanoi’s proposals faced strong opposition within Asean, whose countries rely heavily on China for trade and investment. Beijing frequently accuses the USA of meddling in what it says is an Asian dispute that should be resolved only by the countries involved.

China claims almost all of the sea, through which $5 trillion in annual shipping trade passes and which is believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits.

Wang Yi also said the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable, and China and ASEAN counties have confidence working together in a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) failed to issue the customary statement on Saturday, over what diplomats said was disagreement over how to address China’s activities in the region.

Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Robespierre L. Bolivar, in a press briefing also after the meeting, confirmed that the ministers had agreed on taking three steps following the adoption of the framework.

“A meeting will be convened by the end of August to discuss the modalities for the actual Code of Conduct with the approved framework as the basis of the talks”.

When asked about criticism that the framework does not state the code will be legally binding, Dr Balakrishnan said “it’s premature to arrive at those conclusions”.

“As long as we commit to dialogue and consultation and global law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of th Seas, we will be able to stabilize the situation and find a way out”.

Established in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.