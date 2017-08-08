VTTI does automated vehicle-related testing in Arlington

Local news blog ARLnow.com first spotted the Ford Transit Connect cruising around the city on Thursday, featuring a weird light bar and camera rig on the windshield, blacked-out side and rear windows, and of course, the apparent lack of a driver-or any other person in the van.

Some had speculated that the vehicle was part of autonomous driving tests that are now being carried out in Virginia. While the clip looks very convincing, transportation reporter Adam Tuss from NBC’s Washington affiliate investigated further.

However, when testing autonomous vehicles, tech companies usually deploy a human overseer to make sure the auto doesn’t go rogue and starts running over old ladies crossing the street.

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute has launched a new effort to gauge real world reactions to driverless vehicles by disguising a human driver to look like a auto seat.

He approached the vehicle and was stunned to see that the driver had been disguised as a auto seat. Two hands and two legs poking out of a vehicle seat.

So why was there a man posed as a auto seat driving throughout Arlington?

“Brother, who are you?” “I looked out and I said, ‘Oh my God, there’s a guy in a seat costume”, Tuss said. What are you doing?

“The driver’s seating area is configured to make the driver less visible within the vehicle, while still allowing him or her the ability to safely monitor and respond to surroundings”, a spokesperson for the institute said.

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute admitted on Monday that the invisible driver is part of a study to examine how people would react to seeing a driverless auto on the streets.