VW Exec Pleads Guilty to Emissions Fraud

A Volkswagen AG executive pled guilty in MI federal court Friday to criminal charges that he conspired to cover up the automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scandal. Oliver Schmidt, who was arrested back in January, faces up to seven years in prison and fines between $40,000 to $400,000 after pleading guilty to two separate charges: conspiracy to defraud the USA government, and violating the Clean Air Act.

Schmidt faces up to 5 years in prison for conspiracy to defraud the USA, wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act.

Schmidt is an ex-manager of a VW engineering office in Detroit. In 2015, an EPA investigation found that Volkswagen had developed a way to make it appear that many of its diesel cars complied with emissions regulations.

It was also revealed that he was well aware “the reason for the discrepancy was that VW had intentionally installed software in the diesel vehicles it sold in the United States from 2009 through 2015 created to detect and cheat USA emissions tests”.

The German car-maker, which was at the heart of the scandal over the use of “defeat-devices” in diesel cars to pass laboratory emissions tests, has announced a “comprehensive package of measures” aimed at reducing NOx emissions in its diesel vehicles. Had he made his way back to Germany, that country does not allow citizens to be extradited to other countries.

Volkswagen’s chief executive, Matthias Müller, said: “With the incentive to trade in their vehicles we are giving our customers strong motivation to switch to a modern, more environmentally compatible vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine or an alternative drivetrain technology”. James Liang pleaded guilty to misleading regulators, is cooperating with prosecutors and will be sentenced on August 25.