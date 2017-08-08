Walcott tips new boy to shine

Arsenal star Theo Walcott has praised the impact of the club’s new signings following their Community Shield triumph over Chelsea on penalties.

He started on the bench on Sunday but replaced captain Per Mertesacker, after he suffered a head injury, and impressed with his strength and aggression.

“He is an absolute animal”. You can just tell he looks after himself well.

“You can see the power he’s got when he’s got the ball, his pace and everything”.

“Trust me he’s not easy to get around (in training) – he’s quite wide as well”.

The Gunners finished in fifth place in the Premier League table last season to finish behind Gerrard’s former club Liverpool.

“They have good players who are experienced and they can help me progress”.

The north London side have lost three of their last four opening day ties in the Premier League, and have only won one opening day match in their last eight seasons. It’s going to be different for us this year but it’s about the way we react, it’s as simple as that. You’ve got to be patient sometimes with this formation we’re playing, you play a different style of football, that’s what we’re learning still and we’re getting better.

“We stopped them very well and we’d worked on that”.

“It’s going to be a tough season, we all know that, with the Europa as well”, he said.

The big thing for Lacazette is whether he can be Arsenal’s go-to-guy in the goalscoring stakes because, if linked-away Alexis Sanchez leaves, the burden will fall directly on his shoulders.

“We have key players in all sorts of positions who can supply him, and Oli [Giroud] as well, so loads of competition”.

The Gunners striker had one shot on target during the Wembley clash as the 26-year-old hit the woodwork in the first half against Premier League champions Chelsea. That will be so key this season if the fans are right behind us from the kick-off.