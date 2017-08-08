WannaCry hero arrested for Kronos malware

An official at a jail outside Las Vegas says the 23-year-old Hutchins was still being held there Monday.

Hutchins will appear in a Wisconsin court tomorrow where he’s expected to formally enter pleas of not guilty to all charges, which date between July 2014 and July 2015.

The British cyber security expert accused of creating and selling malware that steals banking passwords has been released from a U.S. prison, the jail has said.

Hutchins was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on August 2 after attending the Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas which took place last week, according to the website MotherBoard.

Hutchins was “doing well, considering what’s gone on”, Lobo, told reporters. Prosecutors claim he admitted to creating the Kronos banking malware, but his lawyer says he denies the six charges linked to its development and distribution.

Hutchins, also known online as MalwareTech, was indicted along with an unnamed co-defendant on July 12. If downloaded from email attachments, Kronos left victims’ systems vulnerable to theft of banking and credit card credentials, which could have been used to siphon money from bank accounts.

“I can confirm @MalwareTechBlog was detained yesterday and FBI/U.S. Marshalls won’t tell me where he is”, Andrew Mabbitt, a cyber security company founder and Hutchins’ friend, tweeted on August 3, saying that he does not believe the charges against Hutchins.

Hutchins gained celebrity status within the hacker community in May when he was credited with neutralizing the “WannaCry” ransomware attack, which infected hundreds of thousands of computers and caused disruptions at auto factories, hospitals, shops and schools in more than 150 countries.

On the night of August 2, right after Hutchins’ detention, the hackers behind the global WannaCry ransomware attack abruptly cashed out all their ransom payments within 15 minutes, though there is no indication that the two events are connected.