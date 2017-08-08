Watch and Download Movie War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) HD

Director : Matt Reeves. Release : July 11, 2017 Country : United States of America. Production Company : Chernin Entertainment. Language : English. Runtime : 140 Genre : Drama, Science Fiction, War.

Movie ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ was released in July 11, 2017 in genre Drama. Matt Reeves was directed this movie and starring by Andy Serkis. This movie tell story about Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Watch Movie Online War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Do not miss to Watch movie War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Online for free with your family. only 2 step you can Watch or download this movie with high quality video. Come and join us! because very much movie can you watch free streaming.