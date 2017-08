Watch Full Movie Online Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) HD

Director : Jon Watts. Writer : John Francis Daley, Christopher D. Ford, Jonathan M. Goldstein, Chris McKenna, Jon Watts, Erik Sommers. Producer : Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal. Release : July 5, 2017 Country : Germany, United States of America. Production Company : Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, LStar Capital, Pascal Pictures. Language : English. Runtime : 133 Genre : Action, Adventure, Science Fiction.

Movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ was released in July 5, 2017 in genre Action. Jon Watts was directed this movie and starring by Tom Holland. This movie tell story about Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City, with fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.

