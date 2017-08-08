Watch Full Movie Online The Mummy (2017)
The Mummy (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Alex Kurtzman.
|Producer
|:
|Sean Daniel, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Chris Morgan.
|Release
|:
|June 6, 2017
|Country
|:
|United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Universal Pictures, Sean Daniel Company, Secret Hideout.
|Language
|:
|العربية, English.
|Runtime
|:
|110
|Genre
|:
|Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Thriller.
‘The Mummy’ is a movie genre Action, was released in June 6, 2017. Alex Kurtzman was directed this movie and starring by Tom Cruise. This movie tell story about Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.
