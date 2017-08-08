Watch Movie Online Alien: Covenant (2017)

Madeline Patrick
Poster Movie Alien: Covenant 2017

Alien: Covenant (2017) HD

Director : Ridley Scott.
Producer : Ridley Scott, David Giler, Walter Hill, Mark Huffam, Michael Schaefer.
Release : May 9, 2017
Country : Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States of America.
Production Company : Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Scott Free Productions, Brandywine Productions, TSG Entertainment.
Language : English.
Runtime : 122
Genre : Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller.

Movie ‘Alien: Covenant’ was released in May 9, 2017 in genre Horror. Ridley Scott was directed this movie and starring by Michael Fassbender. This movie tell story about Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship ‘Covenant’ discovers what is thought to be an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world – which has its sole inhabitant the ‘synthetic’, David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

