Watford reel in Richarlison

Watford have announced the £11.2million signing of Brazilian attacker Richarlison on a five-year contract.

“The Hornets have beaten off strong competition to secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old, following a successful work permit application”, the Hornets revealed through their official website.

Richarlison, who was in the stands at Vicarage Road to watch the team’s friendly with Real Sociedad at the weekend, scored 19 goals in 67 appearances for Fluminense.

Richarlison joins Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, David Bachmann and Kiko Femenia in joining Watford this summer.

Watford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.