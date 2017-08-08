West Ham United ‘to sign young forward Sead Haksabanovic’

West Ham United are on the verge of completing a deal worth £2.7m to snap-up Hamlstads BK’s Sead Haksabanovic.

Haksabanovic’s arrival continues a trend for West Ham of signing promising young players, following Toni Martinez joining from Spanish club Valencia, Portuguese youngster Domingos Quina coming from Chelsea and Nathan Holland from Everton.

“I’m really happy to be here – it’s a dream come true”, Haksabanovic told the club’s website.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is a highly rated prospect and moves from Swedish side Halmstads for a fee believed to around £2.7million.

The allure of the English top-flight will be more than hard to turn down, especially as West Ham are prepared to battle for European football next term, ambition which will mirror Haksabanovic’s own aspirations.

Having joined Halmstad at the age of six in 2006, he became the Swedish club’s youngest-ever player as he made his debut at IFK Norrkoping in the Allsvenskan in April 2015, aged 15.

“Now I just want to get used to being with the team and then hopefully play some games at some point next season”.

The 18-year-old has scored five goals from 22 games thus far this season.

The former Sweden youth global scored five goals in 22 appearances across all competitions last season, and even earned his maiden cap for Montenegro in June.

Also on Monday, West Ham received special dispensation to play their Carabao Cup second-round tie away from home as the London Stadium will still not be ready to host football matches.