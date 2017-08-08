Whch video games destroy our brain!

Playing violent video games such as Call of Duty can shrink the part of the brain that lays down memories, a study suggests.

“That’s why we chose to do a full neuro-imaging study, scanning the brains of habitual players of action video games and comparing them to non-players, and what we saw was less grey matter in the hippocampus of habitual players”.

“Video games have been shown to benefit certain cognitive systems in the brain, mainly related to visual attention and short-term memory”, said West, who did the study in collaboration with McGill University associate professor of psychiatry Véronique Bohbot.

Researchers from University of Montreal (UdeM) in Canada found that habitual players of action games have less grey matter in their hippocampus, a major part of the brain that is responsible for orientation and for recalling past experience.

“That’s why we made a decision to do a full neuro-imaging study, scanning the brains of habitual players of action video games and comparing them to non-players, and what we saw was less grey matter in the hippocampus of habitual players”. Put more simply, the games are more repetitive and require less overall brain function than non-action games.

On the other hand, the Canadian study suggests, other players may actually benefit from the games.

In the latest study, around 100 adults who play around 19 hours a week of video games were given an MRI brain scan. This is the caudate nucleus which acts as a counterbalance to the hippocampus. In contrast, playing 3D “platform” games – named for gameplay that involves jumping around on floating platforms – like Super Mario appears to increase grey matter in the hippocampus.

Researchers found that the problem is that the more the people use caudate nucleus, the less they use the hippocampus, and as a result the hippocampus loses cells and atrophies.

To establish which participants were spatial versus response, West and his team asked them each to virtually run through maze on their computer. Participants were required to play 90 hours of non-action and 90 hours of action video games.

To figure that out, West’s team recruited 51 men and 46 women and randomly divided them into two groups: one that played action titles like “Call of Duty“, “Kill Zone”, and “Borderlands 2” and a second group that played 3D platform games from the “Super Mario” series. And that same subgroup that tested as response learners showed a distinct loss in hippocampal grey matter, similar to results from habitual action gamers.

Players were also split into two groups, “response learners” and “spatial learners”.

London cabbies who have learned The Knowledge have an enlarged hippocampus because they use their spatial awareness so often.

Video games have a clear impact on the health of the hippocampus, which can increase or decrease the risk of emotional and cognitive disorders later in life.

“Playing video games should be balanced with other activities: offline socialization, exercise, work and school, family and good sleep”, he said.