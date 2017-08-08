Widespread flooding leads to high-water rescues in South Texas

Crews raced to rescue a man trapped in rushing flood waters in San Antonio.

The Weather Channel reports some locations in the region saw four to five inches of rain from storms in a few hours.

The incident happened on Pinn Road near Highway 151.

Caught on video, firefighters had to extend their ladders as far as they could go, with the man clambering from the roof of his vehicle to the ladder. He was eventually able to clamber across an extended ladder to safety. He was reportedly unharmed.

Emergency teams in San Antonio, Texas are trying to reach people stranded by intense flooding.

The news site said numerous homes in the enclave of Leon Valley on the northwest side of San Antonio had been evacuated and the fire department was urging residents in low-lying areas to find alternative shelter.

“We are now experiencing very heavy rainfall at the natural area“, officials wrote on the Government Canyon’s Facebook page.

As of Monday morning, there have been outages affecting more than 21,770 customers in the area, according to CPS Energy.