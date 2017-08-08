Wikileaks’ Julian Assange Offers Job to Fired Google Employee

Prior to news of the firing, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had sent a company-wide email titled “Our words matter”, condemning what CNET delicately describes as “a controversial memo that argued biology prevents women from being as successful as men in the tech industry”.

The manifesto was quickly embraced by some, particularly on the political right, branding him a courageous truth-teller.

Damore’s memorandum argued that biological differences play a role in the shortage of women in tech and leadership positions.

“Censorship is for losers”, Assange wrote on Twitter. Damore continued with his perception of the personality differences between men and women. “That includes not firing them for politely expressing ideas but rather arguing back”. Assange wasn’t expressing support for Damore’s views so much as objecting to Google’s reaction.

Damore’s best bet probably would be to bring a claim under the National Labor Relations Act accusing the company of violating the legal protection for collective action in the workplace, said Wilma Liebman, who chaired the National Labor Relations Board under President Obama.

He stated that you cannot have a world leader company as Google if even the least prejudice and stereotyping is allowed any breeding ground in the work force. He could not immediately be reached on Tuesday. Therefore, she says, Damore’s bias against women could harm female colleagues.

If you’re a woman or a black or brown person planning out your future career, the fact that this kind of sentiment is so widespread in the tech industry may lead you to rethink whether tech is a good place for you.

The 10-page memo was emailed Friday to more than 40,000 employees at Google, many of whom excoriated the author on social media after reading it.

In addition to saying that women will always have these specific qualities that prevent them from advancing in their careers, he flat out writes, “We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism”. A Google representative, asked about the dismissal, referred to Pichai’s memo.

Damore’s memo both explains and threatens to worsen this problem.

“He’s walking dangerously between who he is personally and who he is professionally”, Ledbetter said in an interview.

Some right-wing websites lionized Damore and accused the company of censoring conservative views. His memo had said that he sought the opposite. “I’m advocating for quite the opposite: treat people as individuals, not as just another member of their group (tribalism)”. They praise diversity and yet shun conservatives out of their workplace.